Ircon International secures MMRDA project worth Rs 471.29 cr

Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has awarded the work to Ircon International for CA-239, Line-5, Package-2: Design, Manufacture, Supply, Installation, Integration, Testing And Commissioning of 220 kV receiving Substation Including 220 kV, 33kV & 25kV Cabling Work, Complete 25kV Overhead Catenary System along with switching station, 33kV Auxiliary Power Distribution System Including 33/0.415 kV Auxiliary Sub-Station (ASS) And Complete SCADA System, Electrical and Mechanical works, Lift & Escalator Works for part of Main Line, Stations & Kasheli Depot of Mumbai Metro Rail Line 5 Project of MMRDA Including 5 Years of Comprehensive Maintenance after 2 Years of Defect Liability and Maintenance Period. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 471.29 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

