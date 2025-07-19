Ircon International secures MMRDA project worth Rs 471.29 cr

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has awarded the work to Ircon International for CA-239, Line-5, Package-2: Design, Manufacture, Supply, Installation, Integration, Testing And Commissioning of 220 kV receiving Substation Including 220 kV, 33kV & 25kV Cabling Work, Complete 25kV Overhead Catenary System along with switching station, 33kV Auxiliary Power Distribution System Including 33/0.415 kV Auxiliary Sub-Station (ASS) And Complete SCADA System, Electrical and Mechanical works, Lift & Escalator Works for part of Main Line, Stations & Kasheli Depot of Mumbai Metro Rail Line 5 Project of MMRDA Including 5 Years of Comprehensive Maintenance after 2 Years of Defect Liability and Maintenance Period. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 471.29 crore.

