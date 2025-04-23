ITCONS E-Solutions gains after signing MSA with Global Soft System

ITCONS E-Solutions rose 1.01% to Rs 505 after the company announced that it has entered into a master service agreement (MSA) with Global Soft System, Inc. for tech support in AD analysis, data cleansing, and entitlement review.

The agreement is for the provision of technical and support services related to Active Directory (AD) and Inventory Analysis, Data Cleanse & Preparation, and Entitlement Analysis. The MSA will span a period of three years, with the scope and number of resources to be determined based on the clients evolving requirements.

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit jumped 10.4% to Rs 1.91 crore on a 0.7% rise in net sales to Rs 28.50 crore in FY25 over FY24.

