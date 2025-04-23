Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITCONS E-Solutions gains after signing MSA with Global Soft System

ITCONS E-Solutions gains after signing MSA with Global Soft System

Image
Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ITCONS E-Solutions rose 1.01% to Rs 505 after the company announced that it has entered into a master service agreement (MSA) with Global Soft System, Inc. for tech support in AD analysis, data cleansing, and entitlement review.

The agreement is for the provision of technical and support services related to Active Directory (AD) and Inventory Analysis, Data Cleanse & Preparation, and Entitlement Analysis. The MSA will span a period of three years, with the scope and number of resources to be determined based on the clients evolving requirements.

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit jumped 10.4% to Rs 1.91 crore on a 0.7% rise in net sales to Rs 28.50 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Indices trade near flat line; consumer durables shares witness profit booking

Ather Energy IPO price band set at Rs 304-321; issue opens April 28

Cyient DLM jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 31 cr

Aurobindo Pharma rallies after arm receives USFDA nod for Dasatinib tablets

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story