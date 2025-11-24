Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC (India) rises after securing orders worth Rs 117 crore

NBCC (India) rises after securing orders worth Rs 117 crore

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
NBCC (India) rose 3.15% to Rs 116.25 after the company said that it has received multiple work orders aggregating to Rs 116.95 crore across project management consultancy and construction assignments.

The company bagged two orders totalling Rs 71.86 crore, comprising a Rs 29.49-crore contract from the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD) for project management consultancy services for constructing a new campus for the Composite Regional Centre (CRC) at Pudhupatti, Madurai, Tamil Nadu, and a Rs 42.37-crore order from the National Horticulture Board for planning, designing, and execution of the International Potato Centre (CIP) in Agra along with miscellaneous works.

NBCC also secured a Rs 45.09-crore contract from Canara Bank for constructing its Regional/Circle Office building at 229, Murma, Nagri Anchal, Ranchi, Jharkhand.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 25.21% to Rs 156.68 crore on an 18.99% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,910.19 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

