PCBL (TN) receives ISCC PLUS certification

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
PCBL(TN), a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of PCBL Chemical is now certified with ISCC PLUS.

The ISCC PLUS certification is a milestone which underscores PCBL (TN)'s commitment to sustainability by fulfilling a number of objectives including Responsible Consumption and Production, Circular Economy, Traceability throughout supply chains, reduction of Greenhouse Gas emissions, and contributing to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

With this certification, PCBL(TN) launches ECOZEN6000R as a Sustainable Carbonaceous Material produced by co-palletization of Virgin Carbon Black and Recovered Carbon Black derived from the End of-Life Tires.

The company said, "ISCC Plus certification of PCBL(TN) further strengthens our position as a leading sustainable manufacturer."

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

