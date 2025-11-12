United Credit standalone net profit declines 46.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.64% to Rs 0.76 crore

Net profit of United Credit declined 46.51% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.64% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.760.8840.7943.180.330.530.300.520.230.43

