J K Cements consolidated net profit rises 100.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 11.80% to Rs 3105.77 crore

Net profit of J K Cements rose 100.65% to Rs 219.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 109.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.80% to Rs 3105.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2777.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 86.71% to Rs 790.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 423.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.89% to Rs 11556.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9720.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3105.772777.88 12 11556.009720.20 19 OPM %18.0312.58 -17.8213.52 - PBDT490.68286.71 71 1751.731089.53 61 PBT337.68154.50 119 1179.11627.61 88 NP219.75109.52 101 790.83423.57 87

First Published: May 13 2024 | 8:28 AM IST

