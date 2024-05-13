J K Cements consolidated net profit rises 100.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.80% to Rs 3105.77 crore

Net profit of J K Cements rose 100.65% to Rs 219.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 109.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.80% to Rs 3105.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2777.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 86.71% to Rs 790.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 423.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.89% to Rs 11556.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9720.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

