Jagan Lamps standalone net profit rises 2.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.83% to Rs 14.88 crore

Net profit of Jagan Lamps rose 2.94% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.83% to Rs 14.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.14.8814.478.138.361.291.260.930.920.700.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News