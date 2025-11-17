Jainex Aamcol standalone net profit rises 337.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.10% to Rs 5.65 crore

Net profit of Jainex Aamcol rose 337.50% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.10% to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5.655.4814.346.200.720.250.510.090.350.08

