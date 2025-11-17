Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.69 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.65% to Rs 35.41 crore

Net profit of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 44.65% to Rs 35.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.35.4124.4823.6712.424.59-0.471.19-3.410.69-4.18

