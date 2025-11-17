Onesource Industries & Ventures standalone net profit rises 173.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 111.05% to Rs 31.32 crore

Net profit of Onesource Industries & Ventures rose 173.08% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 111.05% to Rs 31.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.31.3214.846.074.251.880.691.880.691.420.52

