Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 99.84% to Rs 0.04 crore

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 99.84% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

