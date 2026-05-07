Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd rises for third straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 19.51, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.36% in last one year as compared to a 0.7% jump in NIFTY and a 22.79% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 19.51, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24442.8. The Sensex is at 78192.1, up 0.3%. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has gained around 18.67% in last one month.