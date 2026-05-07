Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 38200, up 4.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.29% in last one year as compared to a 0.7% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.54% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 38200, up 4.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24442.8. The Sensex is at 78192.1, up 0.3%. Bosch Ltd has risen around 6.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26823, up 1.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37925 shares today, compared to the daily average of 52597 shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 38475, up 4.2% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 27.29% in last one year as compared to a 0.7% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.54% spurt in the Nifty Auto index. The PE of the stock is 46.81 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.