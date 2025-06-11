Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan's Nikkei rises 0.55%

Japan's Nikkei rises 0.55%

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Japanese markets rose as new data showed wholesale inflation slowed in May, easing pressure on the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates in its next policy board meeting.

The Nikkei average climbed 0.55 percent to 38,421,19, extending gains for a fourth straight session. The broader Topix index settled marginally higher at 2,788.72.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

