Vivriti Capital standalone net profit declines 5.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.63% to Rs 368.43 crore

Net profit of Vivriti Capital declined 5.06% to Rs 59.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.63% to Rs 368.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 302.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.05% to Rs 220.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 191.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.56% to Rs 1347.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1023.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.