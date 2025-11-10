HBL Engg hits record high after reporting over four-fold jump in Q2 PAT

HBL Engineering surged 10.83% to Rs 1,085.45 after the company reported a more than fourfold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 387.27 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 87.26 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations surged 134.7% YoY to Rs 1,222.90 crore in Q2 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 386.7% YoY to Rs 520.36 crore in Q2 FY2026.

Total expenses increased 62.84% YoY to Rs 694.47 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 426.47 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. During the quarter, cost of material consumed stood at Rs 378.55 crore (up 40.03% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 77.78 crore (up 76.25% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 3.46 crore (up 24.01% YoY).