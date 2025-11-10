HBL Engg hits record high after reporting over four-fold jump in Q2 PAT

HBL Engineering surged 10.83% to Rs 1,085.45 after the company reported a more than fourfold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 387.27 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 87.26 crore in the same quarter last year.Revenue from operations surged 134.7% YoY to Rs 1,222.90 crore in Q2 September 2025.
Profit before tax (PBT) soared 386.7% YoY to Rs 520.36 crore in Q2 FY2026.
Total expenses increased 62.84% YoY to Rs 694.47 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 426.47 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. During the quarter, cost of material consumed stood at Rs 378.55 crore (up 40.03% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 77.78 crore (up 76.25% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 3.46 crore (up 24.01% YoY).
For Q2 FY26, the companys industrial batteries segment posted revenue of Rs 387.56 crore, up 1.78% YoY. The electronics segment witnessed an eightfold YoY rise to Rs 793.59 crore, while the defence and aviation batteries segment slipped 13.87% YoY to Rs 29.81 crore during the quarter.
HBL Engineering (formerly known as HBL Power Systems) manufactures different types of batteries, including lead acid, NiCad, silver zinc, lithium, and railway & defense electronics and other products.
The scrip hit an all-time high at Rs 1,121.95 in intraday today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app