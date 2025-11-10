Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HBL Engg hits record high after reporting over four-fold jump in Q2 PAT

HBL Engg hits record high after reporting over four-fold jump in Q2 PAT

Image
Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 11:33 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

HBL Engineering surged 10.83% to Rs 1,085.45 after the company reported a more than fourfold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 387.27 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 87.26 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations surged 134.7% YoY to Rs 1,222.90 crore in Q2 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 386.7% YoY to Rs 520.36 crore in Q2 FY2026.

Total expenses increased 62.84% YoY to Rs 694.47 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 426.47 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. During the quarter, cost of material consumed stood at Rs 378.55 crore (up 40.03% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 77.78 crore (up 76.25% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 3.46 crore (up 24.01% YoY).

For Q2 FY26, the companys industrial batteries segment posted revenue of Rs 387.56 crore, up 1.78% YoY. The electronics segment witnessed an eightfold YoY rise to Rs 793.59 crore, while the defence and aviation batteries segment slipped 13.87% YoY to Rs 29.81 crore during the quarter.

HBL Engineering (formerly known as HBL Power Systems) manufactures different types of batteries, including lead acid, NiCad, silver zinc, lithium, and railway & defense electronics and other products.

The scrip hit an all-time high at Rs 1,121.95 in intraday today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trent tanks after Q2 results

AstraZeneca Pharma slides after Q2 PAT decline 2% QoQ

Volumes jump at Bikaji Foods International Ltd counter

JSW Steel consolidated crude steel production grows 9% YoY in Oct'25

Havells India settles dispute with HPL Group with onetime payment of Rs 129.6 cr

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story