Lehar Footwears standalone net profit rises 474.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 273.23% to Rs 140.52 crore

Net profit of Lehar Footwears rose 474.02% to Rs 7.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 273.23% to Rs 140.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.140.5237.658.9711.9311.452.9210.071.747.291.27

