Japanese markets hit further record high

Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 5:33 PM IST
Japanese markets hit another record high after media reports suggested that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may call a general election to capitalize on strong public support for her government.

The Nikkei average jumped 1.48 percent to 54,341.23, ending above 54,000 for the first time amid hopes that a bigger majority for Takaichi will help her implement her agenda of more "proactive" fiscal spending.

The broader Topix index settled 1.26 percent higher at 3,644.16. The yen fell to its weakest level in a year-and-a-half and Japan's five-year government bond auction drew the weakest demand since August as investors weighed the possibility of a snap election.

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

