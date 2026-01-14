Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 2.70%

Jan 14 2026
Nifty Metal index ended up 2.70% at 11661.4 today. The index has added 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd rose 6.18%, Vedanta Ltd added 6.05% and National Aluminium Company Ltd gained 4.52%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 41.00% over last one year compared to the 10.74% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 2.13% and Nifty Commodities index gained 1.48% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.26% to close at 25665.6 while the SENSEX has slid 0.29% to close at 83382.71 today.

