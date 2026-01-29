Associate Sponsors

Jaro Institute of Technol. Mgt. and Research reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 2:33 PM IST
Sales rise 38.62% to Rs 60.01 crore

Net profit of Jaro Institute of Technol. Mgt. and Research reported to Rs 7.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 38.62% to Rs 60.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales60.0143.29 39 OPM %17.50-2.82 -PBDT11.87-2.49 LP PBT9.34-5.31 LP NP7.03-3.89 LP

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

