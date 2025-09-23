JBM Auto gains on tieup with Al Habtoor Motors for e-bus rollout in UAE

JBM Auto rose 1.73% to Rs 754.70 after its subsidiary JBM Electric Vehicles entered into a strategic partnership with Al Habtoor Motors to introduce electric buses in the United Arab Emirates.According to the company, Al Habtoor Motors will be the exclusive importer and distributor of JBMs electric buses in the UAE and will also provide deployment and service support. The partnership covers multiple applications including city, staff, school, tarmac and intercity-tourist coaches.
The move comes as the UAE works toward its Net Zero by 2050 strategy, with both companies stating that the collaboration aims to expand clean mobility solutions in the region.
JBM Electric Vehicles currently manufactures e-buses at its integrated facility in India, which has a production capacity of 20,000 units annually. The company said its buses are equipped with lithium-ion battery systems, safety features and smart charging capabilities designed to operate in the UAEs climatic conditions.
JBM Auto is the leading electric bus and EV ecosystem player globally.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of JBM Auto rose 10.18% to Rs 36.80 crore while net sales rose 9.56% to Rs 1253.88 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app