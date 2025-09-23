JBM Auto gains on tieup with Al Habtoor Motors for e-bus rollout in UAE

JBM Auto rose 1.73% to Rs 754.70 after its subsidiary JBM Electric Vehicles entered into a strategic partnership with Al Habtoor Motors to introduce electric buses in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the company, Al Habtoor Motors will be the exclusive importer and distributor of JBMs electric buses in the UAE and will also provide deployment and service support. The partnership covers multiple applications including city, staff, school, tarmac and intercity-tourist coaches.

The move comes as the UAE works toward its Net Zero by 2050 strategy, with both companies stating that the collaboration aims to expand clean mobility solutions in the region.