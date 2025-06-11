Jhajjar Power standalone net profit declines 65.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.32% to Rs 974.40 crore

Net profit of Jhajjar Power declined 65.80% to Rs 80.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 235.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.32% to Rs 974.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1111.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.38% to Rs 302.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 366.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.70% to Rs 3985.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4096.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.