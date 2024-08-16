Jindal Poly Films consolidated net profit rises 72.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.26% to Rs 1233.08 crore

Net profit of Jindal Poly Films rose 72.15% to Rs 168.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 97.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 48.26% to Rs 1233.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 831.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1233.08831.712.871.53152.76182.7598.10132.70168.0997.64

