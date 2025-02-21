Jindal Stainless Ltd soars 1.96%

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 630.85, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.79% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.08% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Stainless Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 630.85, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 22814. The Sensex is at 75373.53, down 0.48%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has dropped around 0.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8523, up 1.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 631.05, up 1.83% on the day. Jindal Stainless Ltd is down 1.79% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.08% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 22.74 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

