Board of ITD Cementation India approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 28 May 2025

The Board of ITD Cementation India at its meeting held on 28 May 2025 has accepted the resignation of Piyachai Karnasuta (DIN 07247974) from the position of Non-Executive - Non-Independent Director and Chairman of the Company and Santi Jongkongka (DIN 08441312), Whole time Director designated as Executive Vice Chairman, with effect from the 29 May, 2025, pursuant to sale and transfer of entire shareholding of Italian Thai Development Public Company, Promoter of the Company to Renew Exim DMCC, and consequent change of ownership and control of the Company.

