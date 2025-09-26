PG Electroplast acquires 50-acre land parcel in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh

To set up its first facility in South India

PG Electroplast, through its Wholly Owned Subsidiary PG Technoplast (PGTL) announced the acquisition of a 50-acre land parcel in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. This marks a landmark moment for the PG Group, as it establishes the company's first facility in South India and represents its largest land acquisition to date.

At the outset, PGEL plans to invest around Rs 1,000 crore in developing this state-of-the-art integrated manufacturing campus over the next 5 years. Strategically located near Chennai port, the facility will not only strengthen PGEL's pan-India manufacturing footprint but also support long-term export opportunities.