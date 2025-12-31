Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy operationalizes 307.4 Mw power projects at Khavda, Gujarat

Adani Green Energy operationalizes 307.4 Mw power projects at Khavda, Gujarat

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Adani Green Energy through its various stepdown subsidiaries has operationalized an aggregate 307.4 Mw power projects at Khavda, Gujarat.

With commissioning of these plants, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 17,237.2 MW.

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 7.47 a.m. on 31 December 2025 to operationalize these plants and commence power generation from 01 January 2026.

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

