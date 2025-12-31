Premier Energies wins orders worth Rs 2307.30 cr in Q3 FY26

Premier Energies has secured new orders aggregating to Rs 2307.30 crores during Q3 FY26. Execution of these orders is scheduled across FY27 and FY28.

The contracts have been awarded by a mix of leading domestic Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and other prominent customers in India, reflecting continued confidence in Premier Energies' product quality, execution capabilities, and integrated manufacturing platform.

These orders provide sustained revenue visibility and support the company's ongoing capacity expansion plans, which aim to reach 10.6 GW of solar cell capacity and 11.1 GW of solar module capacity by September 2026.

