Punjab National Bank soars 1.18%

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 3.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53661, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 108.65 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 104.33, up 0.95% on the day. Punjab National Bank is down 7.85% in last one year as compared to a 2.31% drop in NIFTY and a 4.49% drop in the Nifty Bank index.