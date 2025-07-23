Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Number of unique investors in India spikes from 4.2 crores in March 2020 to 13 crores now

Number of unique investors in India spikes from 4.2 crores in March 2020 to 13 crores now

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Ananth Narayan, Whole Time Member of Securities Exchange Board of India or SEBI has noted in a speech that over the past few years, we have witnessed an extraordinary transformation in Indias investor landscape. The number of unique investors in our capital markets has grown from 4.2 crores in March 2020 to 13 crores today. Between April 2019 and June 2025, domestic investors brought in over Rs 18 lakh croresor approximately USD 210 billioninto risk-seeking, equity-oriented mutual fund schemes. To put this in perspective, this is more than seven times the net inflows of USD 29 billion from Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) into our equity markets during the same period, he noted further.

First Published: Jul 23 2025

