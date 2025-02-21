Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedanta Ltd spurts 1.16%, rises for fifth straight session

Vedanta Ltd spurts 1.16%, rises for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 438.55, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61.53% in last one year as compared to a 2.67% jump in NIFTY and a 7% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Vedanta Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 438.55, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 22810.7. The Sensex is at 75366.78, down 0.49%. Vedanta Ltd has slipped around 2.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8523, up 1.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 82.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 438.6, up 0.96% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 61.53% in last one year as compared to a 2.67% jump in NIFTY and a 7% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 11.89 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shriram Finance Ltd spurts 0.94%, gains for five straight sessions

Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 0.35%, up for five straight sessions

Coal India Ltd soars 0.58%, gains for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd soars 0.95%, rises for fifth straight session

Indices trade lower; PSU Bank shares drop

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story