Nuvoco Vistas Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 49.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 12.12% to Rs 2701.27 crore

Net profit of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation reported to Rs 49.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 61.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 2701.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2409.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2701.272409.36 12 OPM %14.2010.72 -PBDT287.82132.67 117 PBT64.54-84.71 LP NP49.05-61.37 LP

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

