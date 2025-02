Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit declines 32.09% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.04% to Rs 6927.95 crore

Net profit of Apollo Tyres declined 32.09% to Rs 337.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 496.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.04% to Rs 6927.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6595.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

