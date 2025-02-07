Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 57.00% in the December 2024 quarter

NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 57.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 6.60% to Rs 318.13 crore

Net profit of NOCIL declined 57.00% to Rs 12.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.60% to Rs 318.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 340.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales318.13340.62 -7 OPM %7.5514.34 -PBDT32.6654.18 -40 PBT19.0940.69 -53 NP12.9030.00 -57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit declines 32.09% in the December 2024 quarter

Shares likely to open higher

Stock Alert: ITC, Bharti Airtel, Britannia Industries, Hero Motocorp

Allied Digital bags order worth over Rs 14 cr from MSETCL

Board of Orient Technologies approves acquisition of majority stake in eProtect 360 Solutions

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story