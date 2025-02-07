NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 57.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.60% to Rs 318.13 crore

Net profit of NOCIL declined 57.00% to Rs 12.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.60% to Rs 318.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 340.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.318.13340.627.5514.3432.6654.1819.0940.6912.9030.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News