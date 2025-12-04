Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Josts Engineering gains after securing Rs 6-cr order from North Bihar Power Distribution Company

Josts Engineering gains after securing Rs 6-cr order from North Bihar Power Distribution Company

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Josts Engineering company rose 3.34% to Rs 300 after the company announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 5.62 crore from the North Bihar Power Distribution Company.

In an exchange filing, the company said the order includes the supply of three Cable Fault Locator Vans equipped with portable generators. The project involves design, assembly, testing and supply, with a delivery timeline of five months from the date of the purchase order.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal under regulatory norms.

The company said its orders in hand stood at Rs 212.74 crore as of 30 September 2025, and with a strong order funnel, it expects to deliver better performance in the second half of FY25-26.

Mumbai-based Josts Engineering Company is engaged in manufacturing and supplying material handling equipment (MHE) and engineering product (EPD) solutions catering to various industries.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit slumped 70% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1.23 crore on a 19.2% decline in net sales to Rs 47.36 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Profit before tax dropped 66.96% YoY to Rs 1.88 crore but jumped 108.89% sequentially.

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

