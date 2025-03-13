JSW Energy signs PPA for greenfield 1,600 MW thermal plant in Salboni

Also commissions Unit 2 of Utkal Thermal Power Plant

JSW Energy has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company (WBSEDCL) for a greenfield 1,600 MW (2 x 800 MW) super/ultra super critical thermal power plant. Additionally, for Utkal thermal power plant (2 x 350 MW), the Company has received Commercial Operation Date (CoD) certificate for Unit 2.

The 1,600 MW greenfield thermal power project, to be constructed in Salboni, West Bengal, is scheduled for commissioning in 5 years. PPA for the entire 1,600 MW capacity has been signed with WBSEDCL for 25 years. The plant will utilize domestic linkage coal allocated to West Bengal under the SHAKTI B (iv) policy.

The commissioning of Unit-2 of Utkal Thermal Power Plant, ahead of the upcoming high demand season, plays a crucial role in meeting the nation's growing base load demand. The Utkal Thermal Power Plant utilises domestic coal and sells power through the merchant market and bilateral contracts.

