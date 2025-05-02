VST Tillers spurts as sales climbs 95% YoY in April

VST Tillers Tractors jumped 6.57% to Rs 3,812.25 after the company's total sales surged 94.79% to 2,320 units in April 2025 from 1,191 units sold in April 2024.

Sequentially, the company's total sales slumped 70.60% in April 2025 from 7,892 units sold in March 2025.

The company's power tiller sales soared 117% to 2,003 units in April 2025 as against 923 units sold in April 2024. Tractor sales surged by 52.40% to 317 units in April 2025, compared to 208 units sold in April 2024.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the business of manufacturing power tillers and diesel engines.

The company's consolidated net profit tanked 92.41% to Rs 1.28 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 16.87 crore reported in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 28.91% year on year to Rs 219.10 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

