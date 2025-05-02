Sensex surges over 700 pts, Nifty above 24,550; auto shares rally

The headline equity benchmarks traded with robust gains in the morning trade, driven by renewed global optimism and rising expectations of a potential trade agreement between the United States and India. The Nifty climbed above the 24,550 mark. Auto shares extended gains for the two consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 744.53 points or 0.93% to 80,997.31. The Nifty 50 index gained 187.15 points or 0.80% to 24,523.35.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.68% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.63%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,319 shares rose and 1,114 shares fell. A total of 216 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection spiked 12.6% Y-o-Y to an all-time high of about Rs 2.37 lakh crore in April. The GST collection was Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April 2024 -- the second highest collection ever since the roll-out of the indirect tax regime on July 1, 2017. In March 2025, the collection was Rs 1.96 lakh crore, thereby leading to a arround 20% surge in tax collection on monthly basis.

Earnings Today:

V-Mart Retail (up 0.57%), Godrej Properties (up 2.35%), Archean Chemical Industries (down 1.77%), Aether Industries (up 3.02%), Ami Organics (up 0.42%), City Union Bank (down 0.48%), Gravita India (up 2.86%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.29%), Jindal Saw (up 2.17%), Latent View Analytics (up 0.51%), Marico (down 0.20%), Newgen Software Technologies (up 7.17%), Parag Milk Foods (up 1.31%), R R Kabel (down 2.08%), Sunteck Realty (up 0.62%) and Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem (up 0.62%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index jumped 1.57% to 22,657.70. The index rose 1.60% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Maruti Suzuki India (up 3.66%), TVS Motor Company (up 2.64%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.36%), Exide Industries (up 2.25%), Hero MotoCorp (up 1.91%), Tata Motors (up 1.67%), Balkrishna Industries (up 1.64%), Bharat Forge (up 1.39%), MRF (up 0.81%) and Samvardhana Motherson International (up 0.71%) added.

On the other hand, Eicher Motors (down 1.71%), Tube Investments of India (down 0.19%) and Ashok Leyland (down 0.13%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Go Fashion (India) rallied 8.30% after the companys standalone net profit jumped 52.41% to Rs 19.89 crore on 12.69% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 204.81 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Bajaj Auto shed 0.75%. The company has recorded total sales of 3,65,810 units in April 2025, which is lower by 6% as compared with the sales volume of 3,88,256 units sold in April 2024.

Hero MotoCorp added 1.31%. The company said that it had dispatched 305,406 motorcycles and scooters units in April 2025, which is lower by 43% as compared with the dispatch figure of 533,585 units recorded in April 2024.

Uno Minda rose 0.28%. The company said that its board has approved the establishment of a new greenfield plant to manufacture high-voltage category powertrain products for four-wheeler passenger and commercial electric vehicles.

