Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
JSW Steel Ltd has added 1.62% over last one month compared to 2.09% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.64% rise in the SENSEX

JSW Steel Ltd gained 2.42% today to trade at Rs 832.4. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.04% to quote at 28644.83. The index is up 2.09 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd increased 1.39% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 1.23% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 46.45 % over last one year compared to the 22.77% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

JSW Steel Ltd has added 1.62% over last one month compared to 2.09% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.64% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 18130 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 83162 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 895.6 on 28 Dec 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 649.75 on 16 Mar 2023.

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

