Gabriel India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup, Blue Dart Express Ltd, HBL Engineering Ltd and Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 July 2025.

Gabriel India Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 842.9 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 96934 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25761 shares in the past one month.

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup spiked 14.26% to Rs 127. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 825 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9216 shares in the past one month. Blue Dart Express Ltd soared 7.46% to Rs 6870. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10438 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 511 shares in the past one month. HBL Engineering Ltd exploded 7.34% to Rs 636.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83825 shares in the past one month.