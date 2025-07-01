Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gabriel India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Gabriel India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup, Blue Dart Express Ltd, HBL Engineering Ltd and Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 July 2025.

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup, Blue Dart Express Ltd, HBL Engineering Ltd and Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 July 2025.

Gabriel India Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 842.9 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 96934 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25761 shares in the past one month.

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup spiked 14.26% to Rs 127. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 825 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9216 shares in the past one month.

Blue Dart Express Ltd soared 7.46% to Rs 6870. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10438 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 511 shares in the past one month.

HBL Engineering Ltd exploded 7.34% to Rs 636.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83825 shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup gained 7.28% to Rs 53.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kalpataru Projects secures new orders worth Rs 989 crore

IndusInd Bank launches 'INDIE for Business' for empowering MSMEs

Mahindra & Mahindra June tractor sales grow 13% to 53,392 units

Prestige Group launches new residential project in Chennai

NMDC announces prices of iron ore

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story