Hindustan Copper inks MoU with Coal India to explore copper & critical minerals sectors

Hindustan Copper (HCL) said that it has executed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Coal India (CIL) to jointly participate in copper and critical minerals sectors.

Shares of Hindustan Copper declined 0.61% to Rs 277.65, while Coal India shares slipped 0.65% to Rs 391.70 on the BSE.

Hindustan Copper, in an exchange filing on Monday, 30 June, said the MoU is to jointly identify and evaluate opportunities in copper and critical minerals sectors, and to explore participation in partnerships with renowned global companies in these sectors.

This MoU does not constitute a legally binding relationship between the parties as per the conditions set-out in the MoU, it added.