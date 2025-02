Jupiter Life Line Hospitals consolidated net profit rises 20.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.62% to Rs 320.64 crore

Net profit of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals rose 20.24% to Rs 52.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 43.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.62% to Rs 320.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 272.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.320.64272.6123.3922.6980.5368.8866.5658.2352.5143.67

