Just Dial reported a 36.54% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 100 crore, despite a 6.23% increase in net revenue to Rs 307.24 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 30.54% YoY to Rs 124.69 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Operating EBITDA rose marginally by 3.13% YoY to Rs 88.8 crore. However, EBITDA margin declined by 86 basis points to 28.9% in Q4 FY26, down from 29.8% in the same quarter last year.

Total traffic (unique visitors) stood at 182.4 million during the quarter, marking a 4.7% YoY decline. Of this, 85.7% of traffic originated from mobile platforms, 11.5% from desktop/PC, and 2.8% from the voice platform.

Total active listings reached 54.7 million as of 31 March 2026, up 12.1% YoY. The company added a net 1,877,351 listings during the quarter. Of the total listings, 41 million were geocoded, reflecting a 25.4% YoY increase. Total images across listings stood at 256.3 million, up 12.8% YoY. Total ratings and reviews increased to 157.1 million at the end of the quarter, growing 2.9% YoY. During the quarter, Active paid campaigns stood at 631,530, registering a 3% YoY increase. On a full-year basis, standalone net profit declined 14.92% YoY to Rs 497.02 crore, while total revenue rose 6.29% to Rs 1,213.86 crore in FY26 compared to FY25.

Shwetank Dixit, Chief Growth Officer, Just Dial, commented: FY26 was an important year for Justdial, as we continued to evolve the platform into a more intelligent and automation-driven experience. During the year, we made meaningful progress in building AI-led tools aimed at helping businesses manage and grow their digital presence more effectively. We also began integrating agentic-AI across key areas such as sales workflows and content management to improve efficiency and scalability. As we move into FY27, our focus will be on expanding these capabilities across more customer and merchant touchpoints. Our focus remains on building a platform where users can easily find what they need and businesses can connect with genuine customers and grow efficiently.