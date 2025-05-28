Jyoti consolidated net profit rises 31.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 73.24% to Rs 108.10 croreNet profit of Jyoti rose 31.67% to Rs 8.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 73.24% to Rs 108.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 92.30% to Rs 16.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.67% to Rs 244.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 175.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
