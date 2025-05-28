Sky Gold & Diamonds consolidated net profit rises 180.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 106.12% to Rs 1058.17 crore

Net profit of Sky Gold & Diamonds rose 180.46% to Rs 38.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 106.12% to Rs 1058.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 513.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 227.72% to Rs 132.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 103.27% to Rs 3548.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1745.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1058.17513.383548.021745.485.964.935.534.4353.8320.27184.9660.4550.2218.13174.2254.0938.1713.61132.6640.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News