Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sky Gold & Diamonds consolidated net profit rises 180.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sky Gold & Diamonds consolidated net profit rises 180.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 106.12% to Rs 1058.17 crore

Net profit of Sky Gold & Diamonds rose 180.46% to Rs 38.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 106.12% to Rs 1058.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 513.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 227.72% to Rs 132.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 103.27% to Rs 3548.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1745.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1058.17513.38 106 3548.021745.48 103 OPM %5.964.93 -5.534.43 - PBDT53.8320.27 166 184.9660.45 206 PBT50.2218.13 177 174.2254.09 222 NP38.1713.61 180 132.6640.48 228

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gateway Distriparks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 193.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

NRB Industrial Bearings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 39.51 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kalyani Investment Company consolidated net profit declines 11.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Precision Camshafts consolidated net profit rises 1107.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 38.15% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story