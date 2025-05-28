Zinka Logistics Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 280.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.67% to Rs 121.81 crore

Net profit of Zinka Logistics Solutions reported to Rs 280.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 90.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.67% to Rs 121.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 193.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.72% to Rs 426.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 296.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

