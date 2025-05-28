Oriental Aromatics consolidated net profit declines 85.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.94% to Rs 253.16 crore

Net profit of Oriental Aromatics declined 85.97% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.94% to Rs 253.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 216.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 277.25% to Rs 34.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.98% to Rs 928.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 836.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

253.16216.48928.26836.407.619.6510.065.6110.8919.1971.2933.853.6614.1147.6114.051.4210.1234.339.10

