Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit declines 19.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:53 PM IST
Sales rise 1.72% to Rs 72.31 crore

Net profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives declined 19.36% to Rs 15.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.72% to Rs 72.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 71.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales72.3171.09 2 OPM %26.1031.64 -PBDT21.7725.40 -14 PBT21.2924.98 -15 NP15.3719.06 -19

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

