Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit declines 19.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives declined 19.36% to Rs 15.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.72% to Rs 72.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 71.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.72.3171.0926.1031.6421.7725.4021.2924.9815.3719.06

