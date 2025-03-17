Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jyoti spurts on securing Rs 10 crore order from GVPR Engineers

Jyoti spurts on securing Rs 10 crore order from GVPR Engineers

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Jyoti gained 3.62% to Rs 75 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 9.90 crore from GVPR Engineers, Hyderabad, for a project located in Pipalkhunt, Rajasthan.

The order includes the design, manufacturing, and supply of six pump sets equipped with HT motors (2.8 MW & 3.7 MW ratings), a forced water system, spare parts, and other associated accessories. The project is expected to be executed within 20 to 24 weeks from the date of manufacturing clearance provided by GVPR Engineers.

Jyoti is principally engaged in designing and manufacturing a wide range of pumps and EPC pumping systems from concept to commissioning.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 7.82% to Rs 261.71 crore on a 20.6% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 1,694.50 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

