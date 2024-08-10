Jyoti Structures consolidated net profit rises 106.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 52.32% to Rs 88.29 crore

Net profit of Jyoti Structures rose 106.91% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 52.32% to Rs 88.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 185.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.88.29185.176.502.136.994.385.192.465.092.46

